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FULL SHOW: Facebook Whistleblower Exposes Big Tech Censorship Of The Truth For Political Agenda
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40 views • May 29, 2021
It’s the monthly Veteran’s Call In Special on The War Room today and the great Veteran co-hosts include Aja Smith, who’s running for Congress, Joe Kent, also running for Congress, and Gretchen Smith, the Founder of Code Of Vets. The hot topic amongst the great Veteran guests and callers is David Chipman, who celebrated the murder of American men women and children in Waco, Texas, saying he wants to take Americans firearms as he is going through the confirmation process to head the ATF under Joe Biden. Gretchen Smith talks about an attack on her charity for veterans right before Memorial Day weekend. Another can’t miss Veterans show!
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