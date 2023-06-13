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3yrs ago June 13 2023 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Testifies on COVID-19 Policies
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3yrs ago June 13 2023 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Testifies on COVID-19 Policies


CSPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?528571-1/cdc-director-testifies-covid-19-policies

Jun 13 2023

CDC Director Testifies on COVID-19 Policies


Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), defended her leadership and decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. She testified on the public health policies and actions implemented during her tenure before the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Topics included masking guidance, reopening schools, and COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Walensky will be stepping down from her post as CDC director June 30, 2023

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