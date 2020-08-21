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Make VIRAL : Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA
The Prisoner
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176 views • August 21, 2020
This was important enough that I wanted to get it out immediately. My research into the NCBI database for nucleotide sequences has lead to a stunning discovery. One of the WHO primer sequences in the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 is found in all human DNA!

The sequence “CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT” is an 18-character primer sequence found in the WHO coronavirus PCR testing protocol document. The primer sequences are what get amplified by the PCR process in order to be detected and designated a “positive” test result. It just so happens this exact same 18-character sequence, verbatim, is also found on Homo sapiens chromosome 8! As far as I can tell, this means that the WHO test kits should find a positive result in all humans. Can anyone explain this otherwise?

I really cannot overstate the significance of this finding. At minimum, it should have a notable impact on test results.

Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p12 Primary Assembly
Sequence ID: NC_000008.11 Length: 145138636
Range 1: 63648346 to 63648363 is “CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT”

Update: After some effort, I have finally discovered a way to display proof (beyond my screenshots) that human chromosome 8 has this exact same 18-character sequence. Please try the link below. The sequence is shown at the bottom of the page.

Continued and full info at :
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=212305

BOMBSHELL: WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence is Found in All Human DNA:
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A
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Keywords
5ghuman dnacovid vaxxwho coronavirus pcr test primer sequencecovid rna base pairs are identical to chromosome 8 human dnahuman chromosome 860hz
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