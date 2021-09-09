Health Word from the Lord, Let The New Year Begin Rosh Hashanah

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NO ONE Can Stop or Deny Critically needed medicine! No one in the entire World! Pass it on! #governormikedewine Get your hands off The medicine! Stop Right now! You can not with hold critical medicine during a Pandemic. Release the medicine right now! To Everyone in Ohio. Let go of that medicine NO ONE can with hold necessary medicine from anyone in Ohio. "We The People" Are Ohio' Governors, Mayor, Legislators. You in office are just faces with no power. All political power remains with the people. You are responsible to get medicine flowing freely again especially prescription Ivermectin! Get that healing medicine out to the people!