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The Antichrist
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165 views • August 22, 2020
Where will the Antichrist come from? How will he rise to power? What is his agenda? The first ten verses of Revelation 13 explain a lot about this mysterious world leader. Author S. A. Molling presents the information that you need to know to avoid the traps that this tyrant will devise. What you don't know about end times prophecy can definitely hurt you.
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