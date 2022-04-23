An old lady ate poops, died of hunger in Shanghai

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A housekeeping helper told us that due to the lockdown in Shanghai, the long-term care insurance has all stopped, a housekeeping helper cannot take care of the service object every day. During the lockdown period, she went to see the old lady, the housekeeping helper found out that the old lady is eating poops due to hunger, after a few days the old lady died of hunger.