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US-led NATO set to escalate military tensions in Indo-Pacific region
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30 views • April 11, 2022
RT.
Adding fuel to the fire, NATO member states, led by the US, are set to provide weapons and cyber tech to nations in the Indo-Pacific region, in a show of support against China.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bv2q
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v108y86-us-led-nato-set-to-escalate-military-tensions-in-indo-pacific-region.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RT&ep=1
Adding fuel to the fire, NATO member states, led by the US, are set to provide weapons and cyber tech to nations in the Indo-Pacific region, in a show of support against China.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bv2q
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v108y86-us-led-nato-set-to-escalate-military-tensions-in-indo-pacific-region.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RT&ep=1
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