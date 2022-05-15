THE WAR AGAINST PUTIN - THE GLOBALISTS VS PUTIN

Methinks something stinks in Ukraine and it smells a lot more like Obama, Biden, Pelosi, Clinton, Bush and DARPA than Putin.The Russia/Ukraine conflict as reported by the useful idiots of the lamestream media and our own duly selected “dear leader”, China Joe Obiden, paints Putin and Russia as the epitome of evil, hell bent on killing as many innocent Ukrainians as possible in a very irrational and helter skelter way.Has the United States been intentionally pulling the Tiger's tail by corrupting and manipulating the political process in Ukraine and in other former territories of the Soviets?Will we ignore the many lessons of the past decade and suddenly believe the same people that have done everything possible to demonize God fearing, flag waving, patriotic Americans as right wing extremists?Didn't we spend the last 20 years fighting a war that was ill conceived and unwinnable, costing 9 trillion dollars, 4,500 American, and nearly 1,000,000 Iraqi and Afghani lives; against an enemy more entrenched and radicalized than ever?Is DARPA funding an entire bio-weapons industry in Ukraine that is illegal under international treaty and for that reason can't operate within the United States?Is Hunter Biden's cushy position with Burisma Holdings, and Papa Joe's video bragging about his role in firing the Ukrainian Prosecutor too big a story for the lamestream media to laughingly refer to it as Russian disinformation?Why should Americans give a rat's ass about Ukraine's border security when our own feckless politicians leave U.S. borders wide open to limitless illegal immigration, human trafficking, & a endless war in drugs? (stop the rape tree's)I know that there are many of my listeners that buy the lamestream media story about this being a fight for freedom by an abused and downtrodden people, but what if it is something entirely different and our “leaders” in the District of Criminals are working frantically to cover up their financial shenanigans and DARPA funded clandestine bio-weapons labs in a key part of the former Soviet Union?Something smells fishy about this whole frenzy to get America embroiled in another senseless war that is none of our business.Stay Informed!