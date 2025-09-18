BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Charlie Kirk Tribute at OCPAC 9-17-25
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
19 views • 1 day ago

It's time to Be Intentional!


OCPAC honored Charlie Kirk with a Tribute at The Oklahoma History Center on Wednesday, 9-18-25 . . . the meeting began at noon CST.


TPUSA students from a variety of campuses were special guests carved out a portion of our program to honor Charlie Kirk and the movement which has impacted and which will continue to impact America's future leaders.


TPUSA leadership, Dr. Everett Piper, radio personality Lee Matthews, and award-winning song writer Ken Wood were all on hand and helped give Charlie and the TPUSA movement the honor it is due.


Plus . . .


Our keynote speaker was Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Dustin Rowe, noted for his dynamic speaking ability and his Christian life. He discussed the difference between simple democracies, democratic republics and constitutional republics.


Lee Matthews interviewed Bob Linn twice over the summer regarding the Oklahoma Board of Education and was at the meeting to shake hands, say a few words about Oklahoma's Talk Station Freedom 96.9, and address the way Charlie Kirk transformed communication to our youth.


We were also honored to have Dr. Everett Piper, who made it possible to provide Bob Linn with a needed sabbatical period over the summer months. He spoke about the positive impact of the life of Charlie Kirk.


This "live" event was livestreamed today (9-17-25) at 1 PM EST/noon CST to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" Rumble channel and can be viewed at the following links:


https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow


https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277


https://substack.com/@micsmeow


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home


The livestream was provided by Mic Meow, host of the 'Intentional' weekly podcast. Visit her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org!

