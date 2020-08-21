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Trudeau and Canadian Government Sued Over Covid Measures
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53 views • August 21, 2020
Well known Lawyer Rocco Galati explains in detail his grounds for suing the Canadian Government. He demonstrates how the Government has mismanaged the handling of the virus and how it's caused more deaths with their measures than the virus has itself. He raises other important points to take note on as well. Very informative.
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