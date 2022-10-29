Create New Account
Sea Beasts King Charles and Prince William
379 views
The Prisoner
Published 24 days ago |
This video points out the symbolism of the Sea Beasts on the Royal Golden Carriage. Then I discuss what actual powers the Monarchy really has, powers that even surpass their own elected officials. I also explain the value of the Royal family, they are worth $25 Trillion dollars! Finally I talk about how King Charles is a leader in multiple Global organizations such as the World Economic Forum Great Resent, The United Nations Agenda 21, The Club of Rome, and several secret societies.

Mirrored -

Mystery Babylon Exposed
one world governmentanti-christprince williamclub of romethe great resetking charlescommitteee of 300illuminatim

