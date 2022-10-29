Sea Beasts King Charles and Prince William

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This video points out the symbolism of the Sea Beasts on the Royal Golden Carriage. Then I discuss what actual powers the Monarchy really has, powers that even surpass their own elected officials. I also explain the value of the Royal family, they are worth $25 Trillion dollars! Finally I talk about how King Charles is a leader in multiple Global organizations such as the World Economic Forum Great Resent, The United Nations Agenda 21, The Club of Rome, and several secret societies.
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