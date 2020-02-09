© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROOF our voting system is compromised!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 09, 2020
The Canadian Muslim voting guide
https://scholars.wlu.ca/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1012&context=soci_faculty
Changes to vouching, voter ID:
The practice of vouching has been reinstated, meaning that if you do not have ID, an elector registered to the same polling station can vouch for you, so long as you declare your ID and address and that person has not vouched for anyone else, unless in the case of long-term care facilities.
Voter information cards can also once again be used as a proof of address, but you'll also need additional ID, whether a utility bill and student ID card, or a bank statement for example.
https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/the-cases-for-and-against-vouching/
https://www.elections.ca/content.aspx?section=vot&dir=ids&document=index&lang=e#three
https://scholars.wlu.ca/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1012&context=soci_faculty
Changes to vouching, voter ID:
The practice of vouching has been reinstated, meaning that if you do not have ID, an elector registered to the same polling station can vouch for you, so long as you declare your ID and address and that person has not vouched for anyone else, unless in the case of long-term care facilities.
Voter information cards can also once again be used as a proof of address, but you'll also need additional ID, whether a utility bill and student ID card, or a bank statement for example.
https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/the-cases-for-and-against-vouching/
https://www.elections.ca/content.aspx?section=vot&dir=ids&document=index&lang=e#three
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.