BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Blitzkrieg and Holocaust to Suicidal Empathy: Modern Germany Has DESTROYED Europe
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
360 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 1 day ago

Is Germany’s "Willkommenskultur" a suicide pact for Western Civilization?


In this episode, we dive deep into the radical transformation of the German national psyche. We explore how a nation that once viewed compassion as a defect has swung so far in the opposite direction that it now treats common sense and self-preservation as "hate crimes."


From the Merkel era's open-border policies to the current judicial absurdity in Hamburg, we examine the "Math of Modern Justice." How does a 20-year-old woman face dawn raids and heavy fines for a WhatsApp message, while gang-rappers receive suspended sentences to protect their "integration prospects"?


We discuss:


The Historical Over-Correction: How the "Thousand Year Reich" was replaced by a "Thousand Year Guilt Trip" that dictates modern policy.


The Hamburg Precedent: A breakdown of the 2020 gang-rape case and the government's warped priorities.


The Death of Assimilation: Why pointing out the "hockey stick" graph of crime makes you a social pariah in the eyes of the state.


The Compassion Trap: How the German bureaucracy has outsourced its morality to virtue signaling, creating a society where "tolerance" has become a tool for subjugation.


Germany is once again trying to "save" Europe, but this time, the method is a complete decoupling from reality. Is the pendulum ever going to swing back, or has the clock already been destroyed?


Join the conversation in the comments. Is this "Suicidal Empathy," or is there a way back to a logical middle ground?


#Germany #Politics #SocialCommentary #CurrentEvents #Europe #JusticeSystem #freespeech


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
sexual assaultimmigrationhitlerempathyangela merkelgermanythird reichcompassionworld war iisuicidal empathybut creekcompassion is a defectappropriate amounts of compassionsyrian immigrants
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia&#8217;s embargo over Gaza war

South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia’s embargo over Gaza war

Belle Carter
ICE denies Rep. Ilhan Omar&#8217;s claim that agents stopped her son, accuses her of &#8220;PR stunt&#8221;

ICE denies Rep. Ilhan Omar’s claim that agents stopped her son, accuses her of “PR stunt”

Belle Carter
A seized ship and a sudden discount: Chevron cuts Venezuelan oil price after U.S. interdiction

A seized ship and a sudden discount: Chevron cuts Venezuelan oil price after U.S. interdiction

Willow Tohi
Escape the Surveillance State: A wake-up call for the digital age

Escape the Surveillance State: A wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Lance D Johnson
A decade of debate: U.S. exits Paris pact amid claims of failure and economic harm

A decade of debate: U.S. exits Paris pact amid claims of failure and economic harm

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy