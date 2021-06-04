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COVID VAX Pushers Attacked By Indian Villagers
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282 views • June 04, 2021
VIDEO: COVID VAX Pushers Attacked By Indian Villagers
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba766d58591d6998722d85
From India TV, Villagers in rural Inida were caught on video attacking a government COVID Vaccination Team. Villagers claim people are dying after getting the vaccine.
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https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba766d58591d6998722d85
From India TV, Villagers in rural Inida were caught on video attacking a government COVID Vaccination Team. Villagers claim people are dying after getting the vaccine.
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
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[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
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msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
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