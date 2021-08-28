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Love's LIBOR's Lost - Stefan Molyneux Hosts the Peter Schiff Radio Show
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11 views • August 28, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, explains the LIBOR scandal, why the finance industry is so corrupt, and why you are in the stock market at all. Also, guest Bryan Caplan talks about why democracies make such bad choices, teh value of bricks and mortar education, and the economics of 'Jersey Shore' http://www.schiffradio.com
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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