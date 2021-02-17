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Microchip Track And Trace SchoolKids People have no morals MAKING TECHNOLOGY THAT WILL BE HARMFUL TO CHILDREN.
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50 views • February 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/XhqQ_AfJeNU
Check out one of these new companies called Alerttrace, shamefully, disgustingly trying to cash in by making these sensors, kids are going to be damaged psychologically these people have no morals and prepared to profit by damaging children.
Also A REFERENCE TO the health passport
Microchip Track And Trace SchoolKids / Hugo Talks #lockdown Petition Link - https://petition.parliament.uk/petiti... TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Check out one of these new companies called Alerttrace, shamefully, disgustingly trying to cash in by making these sensors, kids are going to be damaged psychologically these people have no morals and prepared to profit by damaging children.
Also A REFERENCE TO the health passport
Microchip Track And Trace SchoolKids / Hugo Talks #lockdown Petition Link - https://petition.parliament.uk/petiti... TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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