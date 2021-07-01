VERNON JONES HUMILIATES CNN REPORTER: "CNN IS ABOUT CONTROLLING NEGROES"

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Republican candidate for Georgia Governor, Vernon Jones destroyed a CNN Reporter (holding a FOX 5 microphone for deception) when the reporter went after President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.
"See here’s, here’s CNN. Cause see CNN is about controlling negroes. That’s what it stands for. Controlling negroes. That’s what CNN is about. They don’t want people of color to have certain thoughts. He’s here to keep me running and to keep me from being the governor of the state. Why? Because liberals, they do not want blacks to think for themselves. They’re here for Stacey Abrams."
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