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FEBRUARY 4TH 2021 LIVE STREAM COMMON LAW COURTS UNDER ATTACK
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771 views • February 06, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go to for TRUTH and for the SOLUTION.
Huge exposure on the insight of our public courthouses under attack by BAR members.
Two of our fellow man are undertaking the fight for our freedom right now.... the Sekulovski Court and the Parhar Court.
This is a must watch for our world to get the inside scoop on what is going on and more importantly the solution has now been shown and being brought out into the light to save our world simply and powerfully.
God Speed
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go to for TRUTH and for the SOLUTION.
Huge exposure on the insight of our public courthouses under attack by BAR members.
Two of our fellow man are undertaking the fight for our freedom right now.... the Sekulovski Court and the Parhar Court.
This is a must watch for our world to get the inside scoop on what is going on and more importantly the solution has now been shown and being brought out into the light to save our world simply and powerfully.
God Speed
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