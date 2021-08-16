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BREAKING: Taliban TAKEOVER In Afghanistan! - What You're NOT Being Told!
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20374 views • August 16, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson breaks down the latest bit of international military industrial complex theater as the Taliban takes Afghanistan in its entirety which was of course bound to happen. The issue is, the rhetoric from both the left and the right is WRONG.
In this video, we break down the truth. From the lies that lead the US government into Afghanistan leading to thousands of deaths and the destruction of a country to the fact that the Taliban is literally just a proxy of the US government and that this isn't a matter of Biden or Trump "ending the war" in Afghanistan as we know this is simply not the case. People are once again falling for obvious war propaganda, even in the more libertarian camp. We expose this absurdity in this video.
The news is happening fast and we're trying to keep it as up to date as humanly possible.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson breaks down the latest bit of international military industrial complex theater as the Taliban takes Afghanistan in its entirety which was of course bound to happen. The issue is, the rhetoric from both the left and the right is WRONG.
In this video, we break down the truth. From the lies that lead the US government into Afghanistan leading to thousands of deaths and the destruction of a country to the fact that the Taliban is literally just a proxy of the US government and that this isn't a matter of Biden or Trump "ending the war" in Afghanistan as we know this is simply not the case. People are once again falling for obvious war propaganda, even in the more libertarian camp. We expose this absurdity in this video.
The news is happening fast and we're trying to keep it as up to date as humanly possible.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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