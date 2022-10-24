Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Satan's Mind Control
14 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

June 5th, 2022Pastor Dean teaches about Satan's mind control and how we can free ourselves from his hypnotic system through Jesus Christ. Satan's mind control runs rampant in this world because he wants us to act and think like him. If you want to truly be free, cut yourself off from as much media and entertainment as possible and meditate on good things, like God's holy word. There is no escape from Satan's matrix of mind control except through the blood of Jesus!

"For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he..." Proverbs 23:7a

https://soundcloud.com/dean-odle/soulish-christian

Keywords
biblejesussatanentertainmentmediadean odlechrisitansoulish

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket