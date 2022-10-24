June 5th, 2022Pastor Dean teaches about Satan's mind control and how we can free ourselves from his hypnotic system through Jesus Christ. Satan's mind control runs rampant in this world because he wants us to act and think like him. If you want to truly be free, cut yourself off from as much media and entertainment as possible and meditate on good things, like God's holy word. There is no escape from Satan's matrix of mind control except through the blood of Jesus!
"For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he..." Proverbs 23:7a
https://soundcloud.com/dean-odle/soulish-christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.