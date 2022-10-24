June 5th, 2022Pastor Dean teaches about Satan's mind control and how we can free ourselves from his hypnotic system through Jesus Christ. Satan's mind control runs rampant in this world because he wants us to act and think like him. If you want to truly be free, cut yourself off from as much media and entertainment as possible and meditate on good things, like God's holy word. There is no escape from Satan's matrix of mind control except through the blood of Jesus!

"For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he..." Proverbs 23:7a

