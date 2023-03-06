3/06/2023 -- Large M6.9 (M7.0) Earthquake by New Zealand -- Opposite side of Earth (antipode) Turkey

A large M6.9 (M7.0) earthquake has struck the warned area North of New Zealand with the expected upper M6.9 to low M7.0 event.





The antipode of Turkey..... the location from Kermedecs to Point Nemo..... was warned for a new M7.0 after Turkey was hit with both M7 range earthquakes.

Additionally, a secondary warning was issued for Vanuatu to the Kermedecs when the deep M6.5 earthquake struck below Papua New Guinea a few days ago.

Now both locations have moved as expected... Vanuatu struck by a M6.5 to M6.7, and Kermedecs struck by M6.9 to M7.0 range.

Turkey was not struck (yet) , and was a miss for me in my forecasting, as I explain in detail in this video, where I got it wrong, what I think I missed, and all other relevant details.





