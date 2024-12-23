Repeated Settler Attacks and Occupation Forces' Storming of Burqa Village

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Repeated attacks by settlers on the people of the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, this morning, they assaulted the farmers in the village and then witnessed the storming of the village by the occupation forces Acceptibilities: Sultan Saber Alasiya, member of the Council Laith Barakat, citizen
Reporting: Momen .somrain
Filmed: 21/12/2024
