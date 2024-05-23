Memorial Day Veterans Parade - Rodger Hoeninghausen and Robert Cowper

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen Speaks with Military Veterans Rodger Hoeninghausen and Robert Cowper regarding the Memorial Day Parade. Our guests speak about there experiences in the military as well as there knowledge of the Color Guard and how it relates to the Parade.
