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Civil War II To Start In Virginia
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1760 views • December 11, 2019
Following the tidal wave of illegal immigration that turned the normally ‘deep red‘ state of Virginia into ‘solid blue‘ on November 5th, Virginia’s governor Ralph Northam wasted no time in showing us the Democrats true agenda for 2020 and into the future with Virginia Democrats already proposing Senate Bill 64.
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