TEXAS REPUBLICANS DECLARE BIDEN-"NOT LEGITAMATELY ELECTED"*USA BREAKUP*RUSSIA TO STRIKE LITHUANIA?*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://www.rt.com/usa/557457-texas-republicans-biden-election-stolen/ https://sputniknews.com/20220620/texas-gop-convention-pushes-for-referendum-on-states-secession-in-2023--1096491234.html https://texasgop.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/6-Permanent-Platform-Committee-FINAL-REPORT-6-16-2022.pdf https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1538525846025162754 https://mobile.twitter.com/Rose33285664/status/1529038106032226304 https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1538890669707624455 https://wtop.com/dc/2022/06/dc-police-reports-of-multiple-people-shot-including-officer/ https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1538702566288150528 https://nypost.com/2022/06/19/louisville-mayor-greg-fischer-slugged-cops-search-for-perp/ https://twitter.com/JohnDoe03894805/status/1538478654619111434 https://twitter.com/ChGefaell/status/1538496960868630535 https://twitter.com/JohnDoe03894805/status/1538621236661653505 https://www.cfn.va/976-large_default/20-05-2022-euro-coin-set-proof-version-year-2022.jpg https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-just-implemented-risky-anti-russia-measure-could-trigger-ww3-few-are-taking-notice https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1538871686279401474 https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russian-warship-violates-nato-waters-27268154 https://southfront.org/frontlines-in-syria-are-on-fire/ https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1538857518847467521 https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1538629190399971330 https://federalnewsnetwork.com/artificial-intelligence/2022/06/irs-expands-ai-powered-bots-to-set-up-payment-plans-with-taxpayers-over-the-phone/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/americans-are-starting-to-pull-back-on-travel-and-restaurants/ar-AAYBEka https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/dangerous-heat-dome-shifts-eastward-triple-digit-temps-expected-southeast https://www.history.com/news/what-is-juneteenth https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2022/06/16/elite-scientists-urge-africans-eat-baked-goods-made-insects/ https://twitter.com/Red_Pill_Led/status/1538303042226950144 https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1538844682125512705