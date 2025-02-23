BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NBC reporter suffers VAXX poison induced CANCER
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9976 followers
7
364 views • 2 months ago

Antonia Hylton @ahylton26 "After weeks of anxiously waiting my mama just got her first vaccine shot 🥺🥺 my day / week has been made."

9:44 AM · Mar 3, 2021

https://x.com/ahylton26/status/1367169058492338177

###

NBC’s Antonia Hylton, 30, diagnosed with rare cancer after dismissing these early signs

At first, she brushed off her symptoms. But a TODAY Show segment changed her mind.

Nov. 30, 2023, 7:35 AM PST / Updated Dec. 1, 2023, 1:46 PM PST / Source: TODAY

By Sarah Jacoby

NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton is sharing for the first time that she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, a neuroendocrine tumor.


As a journalist on the road, Hylton, 30, was used to waking up feeling out of sorts. But, about two years ago, she started having constant stomach issues.


At first, it was "easy for me to just write it off," Hylton told TODAY's Craig Melvin. She said she'd tell herself, "I travel, I'm on planes (and) maybe I don't have the best diet. But I love what I do, so it's worth it and I'm not going to let these symptoms hold me back."

https://www.todayDOtcom/health/disease/antonia-hylton-cancer-rcna127389

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
cancernbcantonia hylton
