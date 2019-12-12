© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tarantella (from Introduction and Tarantella, op. 43) by P. Sarasate
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • December 12, 2019
Played by Kathryn Anne Baker, 20 year old violin student of Sigmund Effron, with Babette Effron at the piano, in a live recital on September 28, 1972 at the College-Conservatory of Music (University of Cincinnati, Ohio).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.