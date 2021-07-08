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45 Year Old Mom and Johns Hopkins Hospital Employee Dies After Reaction To Mandatory COVID Vaccination
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691 views • July 08, 2021
A 45 year old Mother from Maryland who was hired by the John Hopkins Hospital to work with challenged children was told that she needed to be be fully vaccinated and once she took her first vaccine she had issues and died shortly after. What a shame.
Related video channel:
Covid Vaccine Injuries on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uYLLqQ4fBcp2/
Related Links:
Father And Daughter Died Four Days Apart Despite Taking Different Brands Of Covid Vaccines
https://theempoweror.com/2021/07/01/father-and-daughter-died-four-days-apart-despite-taking-different-brands-of-covid-vaccines/
45 Year Old John Hopkins Hospital Employee Dies After Reaction To Mandatory Covid Shot
https://theempoweror.com/2021/07/05/45-year-old-john-hopkins-hospital-employee-dies-after-reaction-to-mandatory-covid-shot/
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Related video channel:
Covid Vaccine Injuries on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uYLLqQ4fBcp2/
Related Links:
Father And Daughter Died Four Days Apart Despite Taking Different Brands Of Covid Vaccines
https://theempoweror.com/2021/07/01/father-and-daughter-died-four-days-apart-despite-taking-different-brands-of-covid-vaccines/
45 Year Old John Hopkins Hospital Employee Dies After Reaction To Mandatory Covid Shot
https://theempoweror.com/2021/07/05/45-year-old-john-hopkins-hospital-employee-dies-after-reaction-to-mandatory-covid-shot/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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