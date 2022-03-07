------Russian Invasion of Israel

The Ark of the Covenant that so many have come to understand from the hollywood movie that starred an investigator, called Indiana Jones, carried great power with it. There is an even greater power that will emanate from the seat of power know as the Throne of David. It will be placed in the new temple in Jerusalem. What we see now concerning the so called invasion of Ukraine is nothing more than a pre-staging of the forces that will jockey for position to be the first one to sit in the temple of God on the Throne of David. The end result will surprise many. Are you ready? It's going to be a wild ride.

All instruments and music are written, arranged, and performed by Mark Shannon Kelley. Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2022.

All editing and mix by Mark Charis Kelley - SoundWorX 2022.