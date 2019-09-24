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FLASHBACK, 10 YEARS: UN Plan to Destroy Parental Rights
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209 views • September 24, 2019
The UNCRC has been the basis for
• the transgender agenda forced by schools on children as young as kindergarten
• gender dysphoria diagnoses by schools used to perform chemical castrations & mastectomies on minor children against the wishes of the parents
• the push for removal of age-of-consent laws for pedophilia
• the transgender agenda forced by schools on children as young as kindergarten
• gender dysphoria diagnoses by schools used to perform chemical castrations & mastectomies on minor children against the wishes of the parents
• the push for removal of age-of-consent laws for pedophilia
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