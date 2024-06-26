2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 165 w/ Dave Giordano

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you think the New World Order is a fallacy, you need to listen to this episode. Our guest, Dave Giordano from The John Birch Society is going to unpack “the deep state”, the “new world order” and all the supporting cast in this attempted world take-over.