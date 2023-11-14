Create New Account
Anna Perez: Is America Experiencing a Pro-Family Reawakening?
Leona Wind
Polls are showing half of Americans want a big family. After years of Americans being subjected to anti-family propaganda and policies, this news is incredibly encouraging. Are we finally reaching a breaking point? Are Americans finally realizing what happens when you vote for the pro-depopulation agenda?

