Anna Perez: Is America Experiencing a Pro-Family Reawakening?

Polls are showing half of Americans want a big family. After years of Americans being subjected to anti-family propaganda and policies, this news is incredibly encouraging. Are we finally reaching a breaking point? Are Americans finally realizing what happens when you vote for the pro-depopulation agenda?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.