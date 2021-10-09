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DANGER! Massive Chemtrails Today for Mass Extermination!
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561 views • October 09, 2021
DANGER! Massive Chemtrails Today for Mass Extermination! Has Trudeau's frustration with the intensifying ant-COVID vax movement in Alberta led him and his Communist Chinese to spray the deadly - indeed, Extremely Heavy - massive chemtrails over Edmonton today? These chemtrail clouds are Extremely Heavy in their black substance now spreading over the City of Edmonton at 7:40 am Mountain time.
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