THE SYSTEM of today must be understood via simplicity

JFK was ending the usury FED in 1963!How you & the Assembly + 1-2% & public State Banks can solve This MESS.
https://areweallreallyeducated.com/the-cestui-que-vie-act-of-1666/
https://rumble.com/vz09pc-why-is-the-tartarian-empire-hidden-from-history-teachings.html
Jon Levi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7cDX0HUF0o
How close were X-Files to reality? Conspiracy Theory? But NOT "extra-terrestrial"--German=Tribe of Asher. There's a difference in German & Nazi; just like difference in Chinese people & CCommunistParty; & Ukrainian Nazi mercenaries & Ukrainian people. Now the Khazars support Ukraine Nazi while in WW II Soros-Khazars claimed Nazi were bad. This should expose you to truth! i.e.: Khazars created the Nazi & BLMatters+"Anti"Fa as fascism suits THEM--only 2nd to democracy.=Where a majority of parasites can eat the minority:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJjVS61HNU0&list=PLU2bw2acuPr39a-3lutVjm8qd5duanIwG
You've been Mooned:
https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie/
Early geoengineering was 1958-62 high-altitude detonation of nuclear weapons in Earth's upper atmosphere. This is possibly a real cause of loss of our ozone layer. The effects take decades to show. So, the Elite Cabal's solution is: Dump more chemicals in the atmosphere=Making things worse & tell US to eliminate cow fart's, diesel-gas engines. Besides, electric vehicles are easier for THEM to control via their GRID! And the Many pledge allegiance to THESE idiot-blood/energy sucking LEGAL REPRESENTATIVEs!
Will you ever learn, so NOT to have to repeat history?
The Tatarian peoples based their System-civilization on asset-building= mimicking the Earth/Universal Law.
URGENT: ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO gives WORLD a WARNING 13 min. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3lb1MFDh7Y
Tataria: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=225743 The Secret Principle of Rhythm: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=225751
You don't need to go with any advertised methods: https://www.cosmicmanifestationsecrets.com/mysteries-level-11654066873250 I wouldn't: WARNING: especially monthly "membership rate"=BIG stick-it-to-you cost once they have your card #! Just read what is written in above link! I have been doing similar myself on my own with 'singing bowl' music & meditation/tuning-fork methods for years=similar methods do help.
Will the Sun intercede & save US soon with CME to knock-out THEIR GRID & THEIR accounting-control SYSTEM? Keep an eye on Sun:
https://www.youtube.com/@Suspicious0bservers
Earth is blueberry-like; with Antarctic as flower end=dimensional portal, where expansion of plates is active. Germans discovered this in 1930s-much activities continue there today, as in distant past, with totally NOT associated [but competing] groups/Forums!
Anna's fiduciary system is superior to demon-Alliance; although there is good background info here. But this Q-Trump-Alliance B.S. is putout/CIA-Cabal controlled & a set-up with no real people working to bring it to fruition. Proof=THEY urge displaying MariTime War flags:
https://amg-news.com/qfs-exposing-the-deep-states-machinations-the-great-money-laundering-scheme-taxpayer-money-laundered-through-privately-owned-tax-offices/
Bank Update: http://annavonreitz.com/soundoffreedom.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/bankupdate1.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/barcodeandthebeast.pdf
