Arbeit in der Kobaltmine

In dieser Mine in Sambia werden die Rohstoffe für diese Elektroautos gefördert.
Wem diese Menschenrechts-Oase gehört?
Bill Gates.
Alles öffentlich zugänglich.
Die Firma heißt KoBold Metals.
Website: koboldmetals.com
Gegründet von Bill Gates. Außer ihm wichtigste Investoren: Jeff Bezos und Richard Branson.
Steht hier nochmal bei Reuters:
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/billionaire-backed-kobold-metals-invest-zambia-copper-mine-2022-12-14/
https://twitter.com/MrJonasDanner/status/1625813420632317954
