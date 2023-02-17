Create New Account
Arbeit in der Kobaltmine
Station25
Published 17 hours ago |

In dieser Mine in Sambia werden die Rohstoffe für diese Elektroautos gefördert.

Wem diese Menschenrechts-Oase gehört?
Bill Gates.
Alles öffentlich zugänglich.

Die Firma heißt KoBold Metals.
Website: koboldmetals.com

Gegründet von Bill Gates. Außer ihm wichtigste Investoren: Jeff Bezos und Richard Branson.
Steht hier nochmal bei Reuters:

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/billionaire-backed-kobold-metals-invest-zambia-copper-mine-2022-12-14/

https://twitter.com/MrJonasDanner/status/1625813420632317954

Keywords
jeff bezosminebill gatesrichard bransonelektroautokobalt

