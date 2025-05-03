🔥Low-cost Russian drone OBLITERATES pricey Western-made Ukrainian APC

🔥Low-cost KNOCKOUT: Russian drone OBLITERATES pricey Western-made Ukrainian APC

🪖The armored vehicle with a price tag between $2.7 and $4.3 million was turned into scrap near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) by Russia’s Battlegroup "Yug" with nothing more than an FPV drone costing just under $550.

The flaming wreck was reportedly a Finnish Patria AMV or its Polish variant, the KTO Rosomak, according to a special forces officer with the call sign “X.”