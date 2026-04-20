Latest look of Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

Latest Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

The main shipping route into the Persian Gulf runs between Lark and Qeshm islands, with the exit to the south of Lark.

This route is safe for vessels but requires permission from Iran for passage.

Adding:

Iran has expressed readiness to do everything possible to ensure the unimpeded passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced.

Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Key points:

➡️Araghchi briefed Lavrov on Iran's position regarding US ceasefire violations, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the seizure of an Iranian container ship.

➡️Moscow emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and continuing diplomatic efforts toward conflict resolution.

➡️Russia expressed readiness to facilitate agreements between Iran and the Gulf states.

Adding:

Israeli forces continue violating the ceasefire in Lebanon by blowing up civilian homes in the town of Qasr in the south.

Adding:

Iranian students, teachers urge world to break silence on US-Israeli crimes in open letter

Iranian students and teachers have published an open letter in seven languages, calling on their counterparts around the world to break their silence over crimes committed by the Israeli regime and the United States against the Iranian people.

Adding:

Two spies convicted of working for Israel's Mossad executed in Iran

Two men convicted of spying for the Israeli Mossad spy agency were executed in Iran after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences following the completion of all legal procedures.

(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/20/767216/Two-spies-convicted-of-working-for-Israel-s-Mossad-executed-in-Iran)

Adding:

US has no option but to drop excessive demands, respect Iran’s rights: Deputy FM

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh says the United States has no option but to abandon its excessive demands and fully respect the rights of the Iranian people, adding that diplomacy is the only solution to the crisis.

Adding, about an X message from:

Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution:

Diplomacy is only desirable for the nation along the path of "the field" and authority.

We are vigilant that negotiations do not become a cover for a "war of attrition" strategy and the prolongation of war.

In this balance, any miscalculation by the adversary will pull the trigger of "final chastisement"; a response that may extend beyond the region, transforming the future equations of the world.

@PRESSTV