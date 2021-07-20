Dozens of Jan 6th “Political Prisoners” Sing National Anthem Every Night at 9pm While in Jail

Insurrectionists? NOT! January 6th American Prisoners Sing National Anthem from JailDozens of Americans held in a Washington D.C. jail have been incarcerated for months awaiting trials that aren’t scheduled to begin until next year. Joe Biden’s Justice Department has repeatedly sought pre-trial detention for Americans who, on January 6, protested Biden’s election.Detainees include Americans not accused of committing any violent crimes. Current detainees are a few members of the Oath Keepers; the alleged “attackers” of Officer Brian Sicknick, and nonviolent offenders such as Timothy Hale-Cusanelli.The defendants have been transported to a special portion of the D.C. prison system used to house those charged with offenses related to January 6. Most were held in solitary confinement conditions, only allowed one hour out of a single-man cell one hour a day, for months until restrictions were recently loosened somewhat.Defense lawyers complain about lack of access to their clients and access to video evidence captured by the U.S Capitol’s extensive security system, now under protective seal in January 6 cases.American Greatness has reported on the harsh conditions in the D.C jail, including incidents of abuse and unconstitutional violations of due process.Every night at 9 p.m., according to a relative of one of the detainees, they sing the national anthem. This is a way to keep spirits up among men who have been in jail for months and may not have their day in court until sometime next year.The mainstream media has been pushing the narrative that those arrested on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol Building were terrorists and insurrectionists, although there is footage showing many of those who entered were allowed in by police. Among those in detainment are individuals who committed no violent crimes and who have not even been charged, yet are not allowed bail.This recording is of a group of those currently in federal detainment singing the National Anthem. According to Angel Harrelson, the wife of one of them, they sing "The Star Spangled Banner" every night, demonstrating that, despite the vilification they have received from the media, they continue to love and support their country. They remain American patriots. Angel recorded this audio while on the phone with her husband.The photo in the video was taken on July 10, 2021 at the Florida State Capitol Building in Tallahassee. A large crowd of patriots gathered to peacefully petition elected officials to take action to secure the release of the Jan. 6 political prisoners.