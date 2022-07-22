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👀 Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says NY Polio Case May Have Come From Ukraine, CDC is Tight Lipped
“Something worth noting is the oral polio vaccine isn’t used widely around the world. The place where it’s being used right now is in Ukraine because they are experiencing an outbreak of vaccine-derived polio virus.”
https://rumble.com/v1d9cmn-dr.-scott-gottlieb-says-ny-polio-case-may-have-come-from-ukraine-cdc-is-tig.html