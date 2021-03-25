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FLASHBACK: Biden and Harris once fought over gun reform | REACTION
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10 views • March 25, 2021
As the political and lawmaking fallout unfolds in wake of the tragic attack in Boulder, Colorado, Newsmax TV's Heather Childers and Bob Sellers are joined by Dick Morris and Emerald Robinson to discuss what weapon reform pushes will actually become law, and they review a past argument the president and Vice President once had on the debate stage over it. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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