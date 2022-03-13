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MY CALLING - I KNOW WHA'S COMING
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21 views • March 13, 2022
IF YOU SAW WHAT I SAW YOU WOULD WEEP TOO! -
Please see my website at: http://www.tonylamb.org
Yes, we the faithful will be Raptured out of here any day now.
But what will happen to our loved ones left behind?
That is why I weep. Oh Lord just one more day, to get one more lost soul to you Lord, as bad as I want to go home, just one more day Lord, just one more lost soul to you, Lord.
Because what is coming for those left behind will be beyond words.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the WARNING that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
Now I know I was called for this time now, right now as the clock is about to strike midnight to sound the last alarm, to give a last warning to the people that Jesus is coming and very, VERY soon.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
Please see my website at: http://www.tonylamb.org
Yes, we the faithful will be Raptured out of here any day now.
But what will happen to our loved ones left behind?
That is why I weep. Oh Lord just one more day, to get one more lost soul to you Lord, as bad as I want to go home, just one more day Lord, just one more lost soul to you, Lord.
Because what is coming for those left behind will be beyond words.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and the WARNING that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
Now I know I was called for this time now, right now as the clock is about to strike midnight to sound the last alarm, to give a last warning to the people that Jesus is coming and very, VERY soon.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
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