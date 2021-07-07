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US GOVT ORGAN HARVESTING EXPOSED
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183 views • July 07, 2021
US GOVT ORGAN HARVESTING EXPOSED
FOIA request reveals more grisly “science” with Planned Parenthood harvesting baby organs for FDA & NIH. It involves those at the highest level of govt
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ShQrU8UnYOFp/
FOIA request reveals more grisly “science” with Planned Parenthood harvesting baby organs for FDA & NIH. It involves those at the highest level of govt
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ShQrU8UnYOFp/
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