FROM DEEP THROAT ☭ TO DEEP STATE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
220 views • 8 months ago

Remember VfB saying, 'We need to make elections 'SEXY'? Well, as you can see, the (((homosexual banking mafia))) figured that out...but as in everything they do, they have to hit you in the face with it


VfB would also like for you to know that LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN RE-STARTED IN MASSACHUSETTS over...a single case of mosquito-borne sickness


Lockdown in Massachusetts due to One case of a Mosquito borne illness. LOL


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYy-YY7KCTY


This wouldn't be one of those Wilhemina Gates-bred mosquitoes, would they? 🦟


First thing VfB did was to call Patriot1776 - after regaling the information, we got into current projects...and then I asked a certain question, already knowing the answer:


"Hey - when you were a kid, didn't you run RELAY RACES?"


OF COURSE, HE DID


VfB bets that, for the majority of school-aged children currently, they have NEVER HEARD, much less participated in, a RELAY RACE


No one person can win a RELAY RACE - IT TAKES THE ENTIRE TEAM


So, either learn to be good teammates...or go shopping for your new kneepads


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/IALocWCYpHSTDLftIclWjDWQ


Thumbnail: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/thumbnail/matrix.org/teKuJQcyadzXaHCUjeVGiCpI?width=700&height=700&method=scale

kamala harrismassachusettsmosquitolockdownshomosexual banking mafiawilhemina gatesmulti pronged offensivekneepadsrelay racefrom deep throat to deep statemake elections sexy
