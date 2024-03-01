He was one with God

He came to his own and his own knew him not. Every other son was begotten by Jesus (was one with God) so his superior to all other sons and everything else that was created. #onlybegottenson #hisownknewhimnot #superiortoall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.