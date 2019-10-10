ALERT: Ilhan Omar Calls It Quits, CRACKS and Makes it OFFICIAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1.23M subscribers
J. Patrick Collican from Star Tribune reports, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, long dogged by questions about her personal life, filed for divorce Friday from her second husband, Ahmed Hirsi, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County District Court.