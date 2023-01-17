Were Sinister Forces Were Behind Last Week’s FAA Nationwide Airline Grounding?

Tucker Points To “Signs” Sinister Forces Were Behind Last Week’s FAA Nationwide GroundTucker Carlson theorized that the real reason might have been a group of hackers holding the US for ransom.“Tucker Carlson: This is a really interesting story. So, five days ago, last Wednesday, the FAA ordered a ground stop on all travel in the US. That meant that not a single commercial or private aircraft was allowed in the skies over the country and that’s very serious, it is hard to overstate the seriousness of that actually. The only other time this country has imposed an actual ground stop was after 9/11, the terror attacks 21 years ago.

It’s a huge deal, what happened? Why did our government ground all the planes? So, people asked initially — no one seems to know. Pete Buttigieg who runs the Transportation Department which oversees the FAA went on TV to say he was not quite sure. Over the next several hours a kind of story emerged. The government system that sent messages to pilots called NOTAM had gone down and then the emergency backup system had also gone down.

Now, the FAA claimed to notice this on Tuesday night. When the problem could not be fixed, the government issued a ground stop the next morning. That is what Pete Buttigieg said. He described the culprit here as a damaged database file with no evidence of a cyber attack. So to repeat: Pete Buttigieg said there was no evidence of a cyber attack. Just your garden variety software snafu. Some contractor entered the wrong code…no big deal. That is what they said but it was not a very convincing story if you thought about it.

Shutting down all commercial air travel in this country even for the morning is a very serious thing to do. US airlines haul close to 3 quarters of a billion people every year. Air Travel is essential it is also potentially dangerous. So for a lot of reasons it is imperative that our system work perfectly but one day our system just shut down for no real reason. Is that what you are telling us? Yes, explained Pete Buttigieg with a straight face.

Now, most people seem to think this was fine but were not entirely convinced, and then the next day, last Thursday we noticed that virtually the same thing happened in Canada. Well, that was very strange because the US and Canada have separate aviation authorities. They are different countries and each country uses its own software to route its planes, the systems are not linked to each other. And yet 24 hours after our country’s NOTAM system went down, Canada’s NOTAM system went down also. According to the Canadian Government, its system experienced an outage. Really? What are the odds of that?

And then we remembered on New Year’s Day two weeks ago a similar thing happened in the Philippines. Its air traffic control system also went down. For a time, no aircraft were allowed in Philippine airspace, thousands of flights over Asia had to be rerouted, which is expensive and dangerous potentially. Now, this was also, they told us at the time some kind of minor technical problem. Calm down! Everything is fine.

But is everything fine or is it possible that somebody is hacking into aviation systems and holding various governments around the world hostage until they pay a ransom? Well yes, it is entirely possible. In fact, for example, in the summer of 2020 UCSF medical school paid over a million dollars in bitcoin and they paid it in order to get access to their own computers which had been frozen by hackers they were held up for ransom.

So what if the same people or similar people just did something very much like that to the FAA and then to the government in Canada and also to the government of the Philippines?

If that were actually happening the Biden administration would never tell us in a million years they would lie about it. Like they lie about everything else….they would lie to us because they would not want us to know that they had been so utterly reckless and negligent and distracted by equity concerns that they had allowed some foreign hostile group to take control of our FAA but the lie could only cover so much because there would be signs of it. Almost all ransoms like this are paid in Bitcoin.