Why Dr. Ardis Loves Vitamin A
The Dr. Ardis Show
396 views • 6 months ago

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives into the remarkable health benefits of Vitamin A, a crucial but often underrated nutrient. Discover how Vitamin A supports your immune system, enhances vision, lowers cancer risks, and aids in the recovery of premature infants from lung issues. Dr. Ardis also shares his personal story of how Vitamin A helped him overcome severe flu symptoms, and presents scientific research confirming its wide-ranging health benefits. Be sure to check out the detailed presentation, available for download above and in the Patient Resources tab.

Additionally, Dr. Ardis discusses the various products available at TheDrArdisShow.com that contain Vitamin A, including Breathe Free for lung support, Clear Skin Complex for healthy skin, and Doc's Healthy Kids for daily nutrition. Tune in to learn why Vitamin A should be a key part of your health regimen.

This episode is brought to you by Dr. Ardis' new book, Moving Beyond the COVID-19 Lies: Restoring Health & Hope for Humanity.

Keywords
vitamin adr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showbreathe freeclear skin complexbeyond covid 19 lies book
