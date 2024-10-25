Why Dr. Ardis Loves Vitamin A

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives into the remarkable health benefits of Vitamin A, a crucial but often underrated nutrient. Discover how Vitamin A supports your immune system, enhances vision, lowers cancer risks, and aids in the recovery of premature infants from lung issues. Dr. Ardis also shares his personal story of how Vitamin A helped him overcome severe flu symptoms, and presents scientific research confirming its wide-ranging health benefits. Be sure to check out the detailed presentation, available for download above and in the Patient Resources tab.

