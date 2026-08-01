Debi Evans: Airstrip One as Life Sciences Laboratory for Agenda 2030

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Debi Evans shares her journey into alternative media and describes how the 2020 health crisis served as a data harvesting exercise and "warm-up act" for a broader globalist agenda. The discussion examines the UK’s role as a laboratory for life sciences, where the population is subjected to experimental medical treatments and surveillance. These agendas (e.g. Absolute Zero, Agenda 2030) are designed to restrict human movement and enforce algorithmic tyranny. Furthermore, Debi explores the rise of transhumanism, warning that the integration of AI into daily life may lead to the eventual extinction of human autonomy. Ultimately, the conversation portrays a dystopian future where manufactured crises in health, energy, and water are used to usher in a new world order.
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About Debi Evans
Debi Evans is a retired NHS SRN and contributor to Camp 3 News among other independent media.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)