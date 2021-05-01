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RUSSIAN SCIENTISTS ARE PLANNING TO LAUNCH EDIBLE COVID 19 VACCINES? SERIOUSLY?
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11 views • May 01, 2021
They are also talking about putting vaccines in the water. Can we say dosage issues? So if you are really thristy that day and you drink a lot of water do you overdose? Actually there are a lot of issues with this whole edible/drinkable vaccines crap.
Source: Rachel Reenstra
Source: Rachel Reenstra
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