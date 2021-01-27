INTERVIEW WITH DR. TOM COWAN, AUTHOR OF THE CONTAGION MYTH

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The three of us took a deep dive with Dr. Cowan as he brings his 40+ years experience in medicine and his countless hours of research and experimentation and applies it all in a digestible way for us all to make sense of what is going on in the world around us and how best to not be afraid of days to come. From the PCR tests, to vaccine dangers, to 5G, and how HIV actually started. You will leave this episode feeling empowered, enlightened, and equipped with the action steps necessary to survive and adapt to the current world as you perceive it to be.